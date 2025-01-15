PUBG MOBILE suspended 2,93,587 accounts and 9,092 devices from the platform in its PUBG BAN PAN announcement from 1/3 to 1/9 in 2025. The gaming account on X further said that it removed 2,221 online cheat ads with 5,788 185 followers and views. PUBG MOBILE informed us of this in its Anti-Cheating Report. The total banned devices included 59% Bronze gamers and several others. The banned cheats included 68% of those accounts that installed cheat software and those who hacked the game. PUBG said it banned the online cheating content posted on Discord, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. TikTok Ban Date: When Will TikTok Be Banned in US? What Will Happen to Your Account, Content and Followers After the Ban Comes Into Effect?.

PUBG MOBILE Banned 2.93 Lakh Accounts For Cheating in Game

🚨 #PUBGMOBILE #BanPan Report 🚨 From 1/3 to 1/9, we permanently suspended 293,587 accounts and 9,092 devices. This week, we removed 2,221 online cheat ads with 5,788,185 followers and views. 📲 https://t.co/wQuuzLjdJi 🛡️ For more security-related info, please visit:… pic.twitter.com/NPZ57Ph6ZT — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 15, 2025

