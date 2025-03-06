Alibaba's Qwen AI company announced an update related to the QwQ-32B open-sourced reasoning model. The company said that based on user feedback, it put the Qwen QwQ-32B on the model list of Qwen Chat, allowing users to access it directly via selection. Previously, the QwQ-32B reasoning model was put on the Qwen2.5-Plus + Thinking in Qwen Chat. Qwen QwQ 32B: Alibaba’s AI Company Qwen Releases New Reasoning Model Trained on 32 Billion Parametres To Rival Deepseek R1, Claims To Excel at Math and Coding.

Alibaba's Qwen Announced Direct Access of QwQ-32B Reasoning Model from Qwen Chat

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)