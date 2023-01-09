New Delhi, January 9 : Realme 10 (4G) smartphone has launched in India. This entry-level model in the Realme 10 series boasts of a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. Samsung To Launch Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G Smartphones in India in January; Check Price and Other Features.

The handset gets powered by the MediaTek’s Helio G99 CPU backed by 8GB of dynamic RAM and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage that can be expanded. The device runs on Android 12 OS topped with Realme UI 3.0 skin and has an alluring starting price tag of Rs. 12,999.

Realme India Calls the Realme 10 as the 'Terminator':

Realme 10 Launched in India with Attractive Features :

The latest technology and light particle design make #realme10 the perfect smartphone. The first sale starts on 15th Jan, 00:00 hours on Flipkart and https://t.co/HrgDJTI9vv. Price starting from ₹12,999/-. *Price includes bank offer Know more: https://t.co/cqLvGpWFsx pic.twitter.com/oBk0un0CrO — realme (@realmeIndia) January 9, 2023

