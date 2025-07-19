Realme Buds T200 will launch in India on July 24, 2025. These earbuds will release in India alongside Realme 15 5G series smartphones, which include Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G. Realme has teased the Buds T200 and said, "With 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers and 3D Spatial Audio, the #realmeBudsT200 don't just play music, they pull you in." These earbuds will support fast charging and can deliver up to 5 hours of playback with 10-minute charge. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G With Dual Camera Setup To Launch in India on July 25; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme Buds T200 Will Launch in India on July 24

