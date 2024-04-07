Redmi Pad Pro is confirmed to launch in China on April 10, 2024, with impressive features and familiar design. Redmi Pad Pro is expected to feature a 12.1-inch larger display with a 2.5K resolution, a 10,000mAh battery and pre-installed Xiaomi HyperOS. Along with Redmi Pad Pro, Redmi is also said to launch Redmi Turbo 3 smartphone in China and it is expected as "POCO F6" in global market. According to a report by Gizmochina, the Redmi tablet will be launched in three colour shades - white, black and light violet. Additionally, it is said to offer powerful performance with up to 6,50,000 AnTuTu score. The report said the Redmi Pad Pro might be re-launched as POCO's first-ever tablet in the global market. Redmi Turbo 3 Launch Confirmed for April 10 in China, Smartphone To Feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor; Check Leaked Specifications of Upcoming Smartphone From Redmi.

Redmi Pad Pro To Launching in China on April 10, 2024:

Redmi Pad Pro is officially Set to launch on 10th April in China 🇨🇳 12.1" 2.5K Large Display 10000mAh Large Battery Xiaomi HyperOS Pre-installed Xiaomi Education Center Three Color Options pic.twitter.com/qU4iMCZtjV — TECHNOLOGY INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) April 7, 2024

Redmi Pad Pro Colour Options:

Redmi Pad Pro in Three Beautiful Color options. https://t.co/eRsigZczCl pic.twitter.com/3qX906c6HR — TECHNOLOGY INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) April 7, 2024

