OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that there would be a significant change when the company would introduce GPT-5. He said the leap from GPT4- to GPT-5 would be as big as the jump from GPT-3 to GPT-4. He further indicated that OpenAI had been working on plans to integrate the GPT and o series models into one model that can perform all the tasks single-handedly. Sam Altman addressed the new change as "AGI" (Artificial General Intelligence). OpenAI recently launched its Deep Research and has already hinted at working on AGI to provide the next level of artificial intelligence experience. Sam Altman Reveals OpenAI’s Plans for AI-Powered Devices As ChatGPT Maker Files Patent for Consumer Products Including Headsets, Glasses and More; Check Details.

OpenAI GPT-5 Will Likely Be One Unified ‘AGI’ Model, Said CEO Sam Altman

