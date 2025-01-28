MKBHD, aka Marques Brownlee, one of the most popular tech YouTubers, has confirmed to have tried "Samsung's Secret XR Headset" and reacted by calling it "awesome". Samsung was expected to unveil its new Extended Reality headset during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. However, the highly anticipated device, set to take on Apple Vision Pro, is yet to be officially announced. MKBHD showed the Samsung XR headset will be the first device to run on the Android XR platform. It will be a collaboration between Google and Samsung to work on the 'extended reality'. However, Marquees Brownlee pointed out striking similarities between Samsung's upcoming XR headset and Apple Vision Pro. Hailuo T2V-01-Director Model Launched To Direct Camera With Natural Language or Simple Commands for Flawless, Cinematic Transitions; Check Details.

NEW VIDEO - I Tried Samsung's Secret Android XR Headset, and it was awesome. Think of it as the Nexus/Pixel of headsets. Full of smart software features like this. Coming this year. Full video: https://t.co/lmtW0fvdhd pic.twitter.com/Yc2DpP6YLA — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) January 27, 2025

