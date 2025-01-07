Dell has announced a significant rebranding of its product lines, retiring well-known names like XPS, Latitude, and Inspiron. The tech giant announced that these will be replaced by three main categories: Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max, each with sub-tiers of Base, Plus, and Premium. Some customers and tech experts appreciate this move, others are not ready to enjoy this change, and others criticise it. Most notably, MKBHD and the Verge said in their report that the new naming scheme would cause more confusion. Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD, a YouTuber who posted about tech videos, also said, "This is not a joke." NVIDIA Unveils GeForce RTX 5090 Graphics Card, Claims It To Be ‘Most Powerful GPU Ever Made’; Check Key Specifications, Price and Availability.

Dell Killed XPS, Latitude and Inspiron Brands, This is Not a Joke, Said MKBHD

This week Dell has decided to kill the pretty well-established XPS, Latitude and Inspiron line branding, and rebranded as Dell, Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max. This is not a joke pic.twitter.com/SuYBZOO2qh — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) January 7, 2025

