Google has launched the Android XR platform in collaboration with Qualcomm and Samsung, offering a cutting-edge operating system designed for the new era of XR with AI at the core. The Android XR platform and its accompanying SDK will empower extended reality creators to develop state-of-the-art experiences. These will be deployed to multiple supported devices, including glasses and headsets. The first device to help the Android XR will be from Samsung and powered by the the Snapdragon XR2+Gen 2 platform. The Samsung XR device will be launched in 2025. Samsung XR Headset: South Korean Tech Giant Samsung Electronics To Introduce ‘Extended Reality’ Device Next Year.

Android XR Platform Launched in Collaboration With Qualcomm and Google

