In a historic achievement for commercial space exploration, Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander successfully touched down on the moon on March 2, carrying scientific instruments for NASA. The lander, which included a drill, vacuum, and other experiments, autonomously descended to the moon’s surface, targeting a volcanic dome in a rugged impact basin. Firefly's Mission Control in Cedar Park, Texas, confirmed the landing, marking the company as the first private entity to land a spacecraft on the moon without any mishaps. NASA celebrated the milestone on X stating, "We’re baaack! Blue Ghost has landed, safely delivering 10 NASA scientific investigations and tech demos that will help us learn more about the lunar environment and support future astronauts on the Moon and Mars." Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore’s Return to Earth Confirmed: Know How and When NASA Astronauts Will Return After 9 Month Extended Stay in Space; Here’s Details.

Blue Ghost Touches Down on Moon

We’re baaack! 🌕 Blue Ghost has landed, safely delivering 10 NASA scientific investigations and tech demos that will help us learn more about the lunar environment and support future astronauts on the Moon and Mars. pic.twitter.com/guugFdsXY3 — NASA (@NASA) March 2, 2025

