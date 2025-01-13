It's a once-in-160,000-year opportunity to view one of the rare comets shining bright on the Earth's sky. The 'New Year' Comet Atlas C/2024 G3 will reach perihelion – its closest point to the sun on January 13. And its close pass also means it might shine brighter than Venus, making it visible in the sky. The comet will be at its closest at 10:17 UTC (03:47 PM IST). The best views will be in Southern Hemisphere skies, while the view from Northern Hemisphere could be harder. The Comet G3 ATLAS live tracker helps skywatchers keep track of the comet and view its movements from home. This rare celestial occurrence is a must-see event. Know C/2024 G3 ATLAS Peak Date, Best Time for Visibility, Observing Tips and What To Expect From the Rare Once-in-160,000-Year Celestial Event.

Watch Video of Comet G3 ATLAS Live Tracker:

