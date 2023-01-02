A comet, a "cosmic snowball" orbiting the sun and composed of frozen gases, dust, and rock, will soon be visible to the naked eye. The celestial body will appear in the night sky in early 2023, i.e. throughout January and February and can be seen using binoculars and low-level telescopes. The comet C/2022 E3, located around 117 million miles from Earth, was last during the Ice Age. Astronomers have already been tracking the E3 comet, disclosing a blue-green coma and a golden tail. Stunning Time-Lapse Shows Comet NEOWISE With a Tail Light Moving Across Skies Over Hokkaido in Japan, Beautiful Video of Celestial Event Goes Viral.

Comet To Approach Earth In Early 2023

Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) (© Dan Bartlett) | 2022-12-24#NASA #apod Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was discovered by astronomers using the wide-field survey camera at the Zwicky Transient Facility this year in early March. Since then the new long-period... 🔗 https://t.co/FEshTGcqrx pic.twitter.com/EDS6U3CAE5 — Daily Astronomy Pictures (@dailyAPOD) December 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)