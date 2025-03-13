ISRO released videos of its successful SpaDex satellite docking in space. The Indian space agency attached two videos on the X platform showing how the satellites separated from each other in space. ISRO Chief Somnath congratulated the team for achieving a new milestone for undocking after many docking attempts. He said it showed SpaDex's versatility. ISRO SpaDeX Undocking Successful: Indian Space Agency Undocks SpaDeX Satellites in Space, Congratulates Team for Achievement.

ISRO SpaDex Undocking Videos Released (Watch Here)

Spadex undocking captured from both SDX-1 & SDX-2! 🛰️🛰️🎥 Watch the spectacular views of this successful separation in orbit. Congratulations to India on this milestone! 🇮🇳✨ #Spadex #ISRO #SpaceTech pic.twitter.com/7u158tgKSG — ISRO (@isro) March 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)