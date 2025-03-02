Jeff Bezos-run space company Blue Origin has announced the crew for New Shepard’s 31st mission, set to launch this spring. It will be the 11th human flight for New Shepard, a reusable and suborbital rocket developed by Blue Origin. The mission, NS-31, will carry six women onboard. New Shepard’s 11th Human Flight, NS-31, will launch with Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sanchez. Aisha Bowe is a former NASA rocket scientist and CEO of STEMBoard. Amanda Nguyen is a bioastronautics research scientist. Gayle King co-hosts CBS Mornings and is an award-winning journalist. Katy Perry is an American singer and is one of the best-selling music artists of all time with over 115 billion streams. Kerianne Flynn is a film producer and had a successful career in fashion and human resources. Lauren Sanchez, an Emmy Award-winning journalist and licensed pilot, serves as Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund. Alongside Jeff Bezos's fiancee, Lauren Sanchez, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, pilot, and Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund will join the mission. Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore’s Return to Earth Confirmed: Know How and When NASA Astronauts Will Return After 9 Month Extended Stay in Space; Here’s Details.

Blue Origin Crew for New Shepard’s 31st Mission

🚀 Meet the New Shepard NS-31 crew launching this spring: Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez, who brought the mission together. Read more: https://t.co/w4ryNViYPI pic.twitter.com/qm45kHVc2e — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) February 27, 2025

