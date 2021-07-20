Austin, July 20: Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, will fly to the edge of space beyond the Karman line today aboard .his company Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket. Blue Origin will launch its first human flight NS-16 from a remote site in West Texas. The spaceflight is scheduled to take off at 9 am EDT, i.e. 6: 30 pm IST. It will be a 11-minute trip.

The three other people travelling in the space along with the Amazon founder are- Jeff Bezos' brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old female aviator Wally Funk, and the youngest, an 18-year-old physics student Oliver Daemen. Viewers can catch live streaming of the launch on the official YouTube channel of Blue Virgin. Jeff Bezos to Fly To Space Today Aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard Rocket; Know Details About Suborbital Spaceflight NS-16.

Here Is The Live Streaming Link:

