January 2025 promises to be an exciting month for astronomers and stargazers, offering spectacular celestial events sure to captivate anyone with an interest in the night sky. Six planets—Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus—will align, with Mercury joining briefly. The planetary parade is underway and will captivate observers worldwide, with Venus and Saturn appearing exceptionally close. In India, the event will be visible starting tonight, January 21, and will continue for about four weeks. Venus, Mars, Saturn, and Jupiter can be seen with the naked eye, but Neptune and Uranus will require binoculars or a telescope. Mercury will be challenging to spot due to its size and proximity to the sun. The best time to view the planetary alignment in India will be after 08:00 PM IST. While planetary parades aren't rare as per NASA, they don't occur every year. However, this rare event is sure to awe all who witness it. January 2025 Planetary Alignment: Know Dates, Best Viewing Times, Visibility, Skywatching Tips and More Details of Planet Line Up.

Planetary Parade 2025

