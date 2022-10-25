On the following day of Diwali, India will witness a Partial Solar Eclipse on Tuesday, 25 October. Solar Eclipse happens when the Moon comes between Sun and Earth and blocks the light of the sun, casting a shadow onto Earth. The Grahan will last 1 hour 45 minutes in India. As per Drik Panchang, sutak kaal in India of Surya Grahan 2022 will start at 3:17 am and end at 4:43 pm on Tuesday, 25 October. As per the official website of Time and Date, the Partial Solar Eclipse will begin at 2:28 Pm and the Full Eclipse will start at 4:30 Pm. As per the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Surya Grahan 2022 city-wise timing in India is as follows:

Solar Eclipse Time In Delhi: 4.29 Pm

Solar Eclipse Time In Mumbai - 4.49 Pm

Solar Eclipse Time In Bangalore - 5.12 Pm

Solar Eclipse Time In Kolkata - 4.52 Pm

Solar Eclipse Time In Chennai - 5.14 Pm

Solar Eclipse Time In Bhopal - 4.42 Pm

Solar Eclipse Time In Hyderabad - 4.59 Pm

Solar Eclipse Time In Kanyakumari - 5.32 Pm

Solar Eclipse Time In Lucknow: 4.36 Pm

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Partial Solar Eclipse 2022

Solar Eclipse of October 25, 2022: Know Surya Grahan Timings and Places That Will Get To Witness the Incredible Astronomical Event#SolarEclipse2022 #SuryaGrahan #India #suryagrahan2022 https://t.co/f810UksFaW — LatestLY (@latestly) October 25, 2022

