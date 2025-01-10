Sony unveiled its groundbreaking “Future Immersive Entertainment Concept” (FIEC) at CES 2025, enabling players to experience in-game scents alongside visuals and sound. The technology debuted with The Last of Us, immersing attendees in the post-apocalyptic game world through sights, sounds, and smells. The system features a cube of high-definition Crystal LED panels, delivering stunning visuals without the need for bulky VR headsets. Paired with atmospheric elements like synchronised scents, Sony’s FIEC pushes gaming immersion to new heights. PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up: Video Gaming Company Celebrates 30 Years of Gaming Milestone; Check Details To Redeem Rewards.

Sony Debuts New Technology

