PlayStation is celebrating 30 years since the launch of its first gaming console on December 3, 1994, with the PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up. Starting from December 10, 2024, to January 10, 2025, the wrap-up will let players to explore their gaming achievements from the year. The Wrap-Up is available to users aged 18 or older who have a PlayStation Network account and logged at least 10 hours of gameplay on a PS4 or PS5 console between January 1 and December 31, 2024. The wrap-up will keep updating until the year ends, which will offer a complete year summary of your gaming year. Players who complete the experience will receive a 30th-anniversary avatar, a PlayStation stars collectible, and a shareable wrap-up summary card of your gaming journey. PlayStation December 2024 Games Lineup Unveiled: From Fantasian Neo to Masters of Light and Marvel Rivals, Check Release Dates and Other Details.

PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up

Time for your PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up 🕛 Reflect on how you spent the year in gaming: https://t.co/dZ14CQUVGR pic.twitter.com/pDwQCGdVJi — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 10, 2024

