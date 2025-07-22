Telegram CEO Pavel Durov shared his opinion as Elon Musk's X was alleged to have manipulated its algorithms and "fraudulent data extraction". Pavel Durov said, "At this point, any tech company can be declared a 'criminal gang' in France". He targeted the bureaucrats to undo the decades of work done by the country to attract tech investment at the expense of the French people. Elon Musk's X said that the politically-motivated investigation launched by French authorities undermined the platform's fundamental rights and threatened users' rights to privacy and freedom of speech. Neuralink Completes 2 Successful Surgeries in Single Day for First Time, Elon Musk Reacts.

Pavel Durov Criticised France for X Investigations and Allegations

At this point, any tech company can be declared a “criminal gang” in France. A decade of efforts to attract tech investment is being undone by a few bureaucrats advancing their careers and political agendas — at the expense of the French people. https://t.co/16DABZwCkz — Pavel Durov (@durov) July 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)