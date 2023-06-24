Telegram is reportedly down in Europe and Russia. Telegram Messanger app on Twitter has written that some its users in Europe are experiencing connection issues. According to users, outages in Russia have also spiked in recent hours. This came amidst the conflict between Wagner Group and Russian military. Telegram is one of the major sources of information in Russia. Vladimir Putin’s Presidential Plane Spotted Leaving Moscow Amid Mercenary Group Wagner’s Uprising.

Check the Detail Here:

Some of our users in Europe have been experiencing connection issues for the past 10 minutes. We apologize for the inconvenience, things should be back to normal now. — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) June 24, 2023

Telegram Users Face Down Time

Spike in telegram outage reports pic.twitter.com/zKUKXUUMWX — El Flaco 🌋 🇸🇻 ⚡☣️ (@_pretyflaco) June 24, 2023

