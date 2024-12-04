Threads, the Meta-owned platform, is preparing to introduce advanced search tools to enhance user experience. The new update will allow users to search for specific posts. By tapping on the menu to the right of the search bar, users will soon see options to refine their searches based on a particular profile and date range. The rollout of the update is expected in the coming weeks, which is expected to offer its users a streamlined way to explore content on Threads. Google’s AI Video Generator Veo Now Available on Vertex AI Platform.

Threads New Search Feature Coming Soon

