Towers of Aghasba will launch its early access version on November 19 on PS5. It is one of the first in-development games to be available on PlayStation 5. The early access to the Towers of Aghasba will offer the players a chance to experience it before the final version is released. The early access phase is designed to involve the community in shaping the game’s development. It will allow developers to refine its core components with feedback from players. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform Now Lets Users To Zoom Into Videos on iOS.

Towers of Aghasba Early Access Launch on November 19

Towers of Aghasba Early Access begins November 19 Get acquainted with the open-world builder and upcoming content updates: https://t.co/gfxRYoceyF pic.twitter.com/eA8ooC0Icy — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 16, 2024

