Twitter, which has now been rebranded to X is all set to replace the 'Tweet' button with 'Post' as it continues to re-brand. The development comes after Twitter replaced its recognisable bird logo with the letter "X" as its new official mark this week. The rebranding of Twitter as "X" also marks the latest major shift since Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform. Elon Musk also said that after certain organisational changes, the number of monthly users of social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, had hit a "new high." Twitter Aka X Monthly Users Reaches New High in 2023, Says Elon Musk.

X Is Set To Replace the 'Tweet' Button

X is set to replace the 'Tweet' button with 'Post' as it continues re-brand. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 29, 2023

