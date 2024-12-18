A man recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice his frustration with the condition of the vehicle provided by the ride-hailing app Uber in India. Rohit Arora, a user of X, shared pictures of a dusty, poorly maintained cab he had booked, describing it as looking like it had come straight from a "junkyard." In his post, Arora expressed his dissatisfaction with the state of the vehicle, stating that while he didn’t expect a luxury "Mercedes with an infotainment system," he was simply hoping for basic sanitation and cleanliness. "Uber has no standard in India. It looks like the car came from junkyard," Rohit said as he shared photos. Uber Charges Rs 1,334 for 8.8 km Ride in Chandigarh, Asked To Pay Rs 10,000 in Compensation After Customer Approaches Consumer Court.

‘Uber Has No Standard in India’

I’ll answer all the questions in one tweet. I have my own car but many times I have to take calls so I don’t drive. I get uber because I have a business account and I do book premiere mostly. Sometimes I have to book Uber priority because of urgency (Thats where I got this car) — Rohit Arora (@_arorarohit_) December 16, 2024

'Looks Like Car Came from Junkyard'

The amount of dumb comments under this post are astonishing to me. I didn't ask for a Mercedes with an amazing infotainment system. All I care about is cleanliness and hygiene. That doesn't require money but small effort. People are literally defending lack of hygiene 🤢. — Rohit Arora (@_arorarohit_) December 17, 2024

