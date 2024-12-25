Vivo India wished everyone "Happy Christmas" and shared "heartfelt letters from kids to Santa". The smartphone company encouraged the people to make merry memories during the festival and said, "You are Santa for your kids". In the letters posted on social media platforms, Vivo wrote about a kid who wanted a "nu car to race Papa". Another Santa wish letter was about a kid who tried to solve a puzzle with his Papa. In the last letter, Vivo encouraged people to switch off their devices and celebrate precious moments with kids. Anand Mahindra Wishes Merry Christmas.

Vivo Christmas Wishes, Heartfelt Letters to Santa Clause

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vivo India (@vivo_india)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)