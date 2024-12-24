Anand Mahindra, the Indian billionaire businessman and chairman of Mahindra Group, shared a festive post on December 24, 2024. He wished everyone a safe and Merry Christmas. The post included a video which featured the newly launched Mahindra BE 6. The video displayed the Mahindra BE 6 drifting gradually in a snow-covered field. The drifting motion formed an outline of a Christmas tree, with a message of Merry Christmas. Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 EVs Inspected by Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari; Made in India Electric SUVs Get Positive Reviews (See Pics and Video).

Anand Mahindra Wishes Everyone a Safe and Merry Christmas

Wishing all of you a safe & Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/k0JUpEPnmo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 24, 2024

