Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced a strategic collaboration with HCLSoftware in a post shared on January 15, 2025. The partnership is sad to enhance the efficiency and smarter of Vi’s 4G and 5G networks by using HCL Augmented Network Automation (HCL ANA). Vi will be using a multi-vendor self-optimising network (MV-SON) platform to manage Ericsson and Samsung network systems. Through these advanced technologies, Vi seeks to improve network performance, reduce energy consumption, and deliver superior service quality to its customers. Vodafone Idea Preparing for Phased Rollout of 5G Services in 2025: CEO Akshaya Moondra.

Vi Partners With HCLSoftware

