New Delhi, January 8: Vodafone Idea is preparing for a phased rollout of its 5G services this year in India. The company, also known as Vi, will introduce new tariff plans for customers to enhance connectivity. Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra has reportedly confirmed the company is preparing for a phased rollout of 5G services in India. The development is expected to provide its users with faster speeds and improved experiences.

As per reports, Vi CEO Akshaya Moondra said in an email to its customers, “The future is here! We are preparing for the phased rollout of 5G, bringing you blazing-fast speeds and unparalleled experiences.” The telecom company is expected to launch its 5G services in the top 75 cities, focusing on 17 priority circle cities and reportedly targeting industrial hubs known for high data usage. The company is reportedly planning to introduce 5G with competitively priced plans, which could be up to 15% cheaper at entry-level rates. The strategy may attract more customers for Vodafone Idea. Major Telecom Operators in India Likely To Report 5 to 6.5% Increase in Average Revenue per User in Q3 FY25.

Moondra said that the company added over 46,000 new sites in 2024 to improve its network. He stated that by March 2025, thousands more new sites will further enhance connectivity. Additionally, Moondra highlighted Vi's recent launch of SPAM detection solutions to protect customers from unwanted communications.

Moondra emphasised that the company has enhanced its capacity at over 58,000 sites to enjoy faster online experiences. He noted that a significant portion of the network is now using its Indoor Coverage Plus technology to improve indoor coverage and quality. 4G, 5G Investment Boost: Government Decision To Waive Bank Guarantee for Telecom Industry Comes As Major Relief for Boosting Networks, Says Vodafone Idea.

Additionally, the telecom company announced a new partnership yesterday. Vi has partnered with Lionsgate Play to provide premium content on Vi Movies and TV. The partnership with Lionsgate Play will be included in all Vi Movies and TV subscription plans, which are available for existing and new customers.

