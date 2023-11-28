WhatsApp rolled out a new feature for Android users that allows them to hide the "Meta AI shortcut" available in the Chats tab. The new feature is launched through the Google Play Beta Program. It will be available for beta testers through the WhatsApp 2.23.25.15 version update. According to the WABetaInfo post, the new feature will allow the users to "the process of accessing AI-powered chats directly from the Chats tab". The post said allowing users to disable the feature will increase their user experience. The users had previously complained about the feature automatically starting the Meta AI chat. After beta testing, WhatsApp will roll out this feature for all users in the coming days. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform To Allow iOS Users To Share Stickers in Channels.

WhatsApp Rolled Out New Feature For Android Users To Disable Meta AI button:

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.25.15: what's new? WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to hide the Meta AI shortcut from the Chats tab, and it’s available to some beta testers!https://t.co/WwIbJ8SvVX pic.twitter.com/At8NuFHK0L — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 28, 2023

