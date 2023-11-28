WhatsApp announced to roll out a new feature to share stickers in channels. The feature is available to some beta testers but will soon launch for all users. The update will be rolled out in WhatsApp beta for the iOS 23.24.10.72 version. The new update is compatible with the devices running iOS; however, they may have to experiment with this feature by installing previous updates, WABetaInfo suggested through its post. The new WhatsApp feature will allow iOS users to share their reactions through visually appealing stickers. The latest update is available from the TestFlight app and, in the coming days, will be rolled out for all users. Microsoft Announces To End Support for Its Microsoft 365 Browser Extension on January 15.

WABetaInfo Announces To Roll Out New Feature for iOS Users:

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.24.10.72: what's new? WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to share stickers in channels, and it’s available to some beta testers! Some users may also be able to get the same feature by installing certain previous builds.https://t.co/JBTmp8sGn8 pic.twitter.com/tsPFWGiIpt — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)