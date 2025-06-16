Meta has introduced new features in WhatsApp’s Updates tab for users to discover new content and products. The Updates tab is where people can find updates from channels and other sources they follow. Now, WhatsApp has added channel subscriptions, promoted channels, and ads in Status to this section. Users can support their favourite channels by subscribing to receive exclusive updates for a monthly fee, get updates from new creators, and even discover businesses through ads. Promoted channels will also show up in the directory. For the first time, channel admins can make their channels more visible. Ads in Status will connect users with new businesses and products. These changes will only show in the Updates tab, keeping personal chats free from ads or promotions. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out 18 New Chat Theme Colours for Beta Testers, Full Release Expected Soon.

WhatsApp Introduces New Features in Updates Tab

Today, @WhatsApp is introducing new features in the Updates tab (like channel subscriptions, promoted channels and ads in Status) without changing anything about your personal chats (they remain end to end encrypted). https://t.co/agscs7n1o6 — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) June 16, 2025

WhatsApp New Features

we're making some additions to the Updates tab, home to Status and Channels and a separate space from your personal chats. here's what's coming 👇 Channel Subscriptions 🤩 get access to exclusive updates from your favorite channels on WhatsApp, all while supporting the creators… — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 16, 2025

