Elon Musk's X Community Notes feature has been a valuable tool for users to add context and clarity to posts. However, contributors have expressed concerns about low-quality proposed notes. As per the post, "Perhaps the note is an opinion that would be better as a reply, or uses language that people feel is biased or argumentative." To address it, X has introduced an update to identify such notes that users from different perspectives agree are not helpful. These notes will now receive a "Not Helpful" status. Contributors who consistently produce such notes repeatedly may face restrictions on their writing abilities until they re-earn the privilege. Starlink Expands Global Reach, Connecting Over 5 Million People Across 125 Countries.

X Community Notes Update

We know contributors don't like seeing (or feeling obligated to rate) low-quality proposed notes. Perhaps the note is an opinion that would be better as a reply, or uses language that people feel is biased or argumentative. We launched an update that will help identify more… — Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) March 1, 2025

