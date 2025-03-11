Elon Musk-run X (previously Twitter) is reportedly working to introduce new icons for the video and premium tabs on iOS. These updates are expected to improve navigation and accessibility on the platform. X is working on a redesign for the videos tab on iOS to enhance the user interface for a streamlined experience. Additionally, X is developing a new "Video Creation Composer" for iOS to provide its users with enhanced tools for video content creation. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Enables 'Attaching URLs' for Grok AI To Directly Access Web Page Content Without Browsing.

New Icons for Video and Premium Tab on iOS

X is working on new icons for the Video and Premium tab on iOS (Web already has the new premium icon) pic.twitter.com/Mhhh6gdTra — Aaron (@aaronp613) March 10, 2025

Redesign Videos Tab on iOS

BREAKING: X is working on a redesign for the Videos tab on iOS. Here is your first look: pic.twitter.com/ObkCy5jEA4 — Aaron (@aaronp613) March 10, 2025

Video Creation Composer on iOS

X is working on a new "Video Creation Composer" for iOS. Currently does not add any new functionality. pic.twitter.com/1iatbjcaOO — Aaron (@aaronp613) March 10, 2025

