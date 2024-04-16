Elon Musk's X has gone through significant changes since it was bought by the tech billionaire in 2022. Recently, the tech billionaire announced that X will start charging "a small fee" to new users who sign up on the platform. According to a user on X called DogeDesigner (@cb_doge), "X has over 8 billion daily active user minutes on average so far in 2024." The minutes show how much time the users spend on Elon Musk's X, and the user said that the numbers only show the information by far. On October 27, 2024, it was reported by the Economic Times that average users on X spent 32 minutes per day on the platform. The report said that the X CEO Linda Yaccarino revealed that the X users spent 7.8 billion daily active minutes on the platform. ERNIE Bot Users: China-Based Tech Company Baidu’s AI Chatbot Now Has 200 Million Users, Say Reports.

X Active User on Average Spend Total 8 Billion Minutes Per Day in Total:

𝕏 has over 8 billion daily active user minutes on average so far in 2024. pic.twitter.com/689ZRgPPyv — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 16, 2024

