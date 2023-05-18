Multiple users are facing problems with uploading videos on YouTube. The video streaming platform is facing problems in processing videos. "The video keeps getting stuck at 100% despite repeated efforts," a user tweeted. Now, YouTube has updated that it is working on a fix for this problem. It has shared a thread with the latest updates. Instagram Down Yet Again! Users Complain Insta App Not Loading, Unable To See Stories as Outage Hits Meta-Owned Platform.

YouTube Is Working on Fix:

creators - we’re aware that some of you are experiencing difficulties uploading or processing your videos atm. our team is currently working on the fix - you can follow this thread for more updates: https://t.co/7JMlSWJJRl — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) May 18, 2023

Many Creators Facing Video Upload Issues:

Why is YouTube is not uploading my video? #YouTubeDOWN — YOGESH BOURAI (@YOGESHBOURAI) May 18, 2023

Anybody having trouble uploading to @YouTube ? Never had this error before. Video keeps getting stuck at 100% despite repeated efforts. @YouTubeIndia Do you face the same situation? #YouTubeDOWN — Israr A. Kasana (@IsrarKasana) May 18, 2023

Anyone else having issues uploading to YouTube? that’s because they servers are down it needs to get fixed soon @youtube #YouTubeDOWN — Hermes (@Hermes_xl) May 18, 2023

