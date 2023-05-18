Multiple users are facing problems with uploading videos on YouTube. The video streaming platform is facing problems in processing videos.  "The video keeps getting stuck at 100% despite repeated efforts," a user tweeted. Now, YouTube has updated that it is working on a fix for this problem. It has shared a thread with the latest updates.  Instagram Down Yet Again! Users Complain Insta App Not Loading, Unable To See Stories as Outage Hits Meta-Owned Platform.

YouTube Is Working on Fix:

Many Creators Facing Video Upload Issues:

