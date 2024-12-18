Zerodha users posted on social media platform X that they were unable to sell their stocks. The images shared by the users showed "Authorisation sell transaction," and the users were asked to be authorised with CDSL TPIN at CDSL (depository). A user (@Aroraanukool5) said he had been trying to sell the shares since 10:00 AM, but it did not work. A different user (@ManveerChhabda) posted, "this is highly unprofessional". Another user (@@govind_mantri) "I'm unable sell any shares in zerodha due to authorisation issue. It's not taking me to next step". Zerodha responded, "Due to an issue at CDSL across brokers, you may face an issue with authorising the sale of your stocks." The company said it was getting in touch with CDSL to get the issue resolved at the earliest and offered a solution to sell holdings without CDSL authorisation. Elon Musk Rejects Claims of Starlink Being Used in Manipur by Terrorists, Says ‘This Is False…Satellite Beams Turned Off Over India’.

X User Says He Zerodha Stopped Working Since 10:00 AM

What is this @zerodhaonline @CdslIndia , I am trying to sell since 10:00 am and this is not working only, I have tried 2-3 different internet as well, this is highly unprofessional.#poorservice #zerodha #cdsl pic.twitter.com/NiceVpCUUf — Anukool Arora (@Aroraanukool5) December 18, 2024

'This Is Highly Unprofessional' said Zerodha User on X

@zerodhaonline @CdslIndia I am trying since 10 am but i am unable to sell my shares. This so unprofessional, look into it asap!!#zerodha #ipo #cdsl pic.twitter.com/2DlNmZULHL — Manveer Chhabda (@ManveerChhabda) December 18, 2024

'Zerodha CDSL Authorisation Not Taking Next Step, Said Zerodha Investor on X

@zerodhaonline @ZeeBusiness I’m unable sell any shares in zerodha due to authorisation issue. It’s not taking me to next step pic.twitter.com/mZDaDQEdi6 — Govind Mantri (@govind_mantri) December 18, 2024

Zerodha Response Over CDSL Issue

Due to an issue at CDSL across brokers, you may face an issue with authorising the sale of your stocks. We are in touch with CDSL to have the issue resolved at the earliest. In the meantime, you can sell your holdings without the need for CDSL authorisation. — Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) December 18, 2024

