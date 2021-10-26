For the first time shares of Elon Musk's Tesla hit a USD one trillion market cap on Monday. Tesla shares also jumped to a record high of USD 1,000. As per Reuters, A jump in Tesla shares to a record $1,000 price tag lifted the S&P 500 to a closing high.

