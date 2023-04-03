A car exploded on Monday (April 3) in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. According to exiled Mayor Ivan Fedorov, local collaborator Maksym Zubariev got wounded during the incident. He was one of the first to cooperate with enemies. Ukraine Unlikely To Expel All Russian Troops From Its Territory This Year, Says US General Mark Milley.

Local Collaborator Who Got Wounded

According to the mayor, Zubariev "was one of the first to cooperate with the enemy," heading the occupying administration of Yakymivka, a town near Melitopol. https://t.co/3i2qpTjUVY — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 3, 2023

