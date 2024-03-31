A Safe Air Company Boeing 727-2Q9 (F) crashed at Malakal Airfield in southern Sudan on Sunday, March 31. The Boeing aircraft hit an African Express Airways MD-82(5Y-AXL) that had crashed there on February 9, 2024. Several photos surfaced on social media showing the collision between the two aircraft. More details are awaited. United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX Suffers Gear Collapse After Landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas (Watch Video).

Boeing Plane Crash in Sudan

JUST IN - Safe Air Boeing 727-2Q9 reportedly crashed at Malakal Airfield in South Sudan. The aircraft hit an African Express Airways MD-82 that suffered an accident at the same airport in February when it landed short of the runway. pic.twitter.com/B6PByOBA7H — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)