US President Joe Biden on Friday said that Elon Musk had purchased a social media platform in Twitter that spews lies across the world. Biden at a fundraiser said "And now what are we all worried about. Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that sends - that spews lies all across the world. There’s no editors anymore in America. There’s no editors. How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?" Twitter Layoffs: Elon Musk Defends Job Cuts, Says Microblogging Site Losing Over USD 4 Million Everyday

Biden Slams Twitter:

BREAKING: President Biden says that Elon Musk bought 'an outfit that spews lies all across the world'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)