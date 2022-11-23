On Wednesday, the European Parliament declared that Russia is a 'state sponsor of terrorism'. According to reports, the European Parliament declared Russia as a 'state sponsor of terrorism' due to its "brutal and inhumane" acts inflicted upon Ukraine and its citizens since the launch of the Ukraine invasion. The parliament approved the decision with 494 votes in favour, 58 against and 44 abstentions, during the monthly plenary session in Strasbourg. Russia-Ukraine War: Strike on Ukrainian Maternity Hospital Kills Newborn.

European Parliament Declares Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’

BREAKING: The European Parliament declares that Russia is a 'state sponsor of terrorism' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 23, 2022

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Welcomes European Parliament’s Decision

I welcome @Europarl_EN decision to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and as a state which uses means of terrorism. Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to end its long-standing policy of terrorism in Ukraine and across the globe. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 23, 2022

