Ottawa, September 21: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Canadians after they returned him to power. Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party, however, failed to gain an absolute majority, according to projections by local media. "Thank you, Canada," tweeted Trudeau. "We're going to finish the fight against COVID (sic)," he vowed.

Thank you, Canada — for casting your vote, for putting your trust in the Liberal team, for choosing a brighter future. We're going to finish the fight against COVID. And we're going to move Canada forward. For everyone. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)