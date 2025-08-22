Canada is set to announce on Friday the removal of several retaliatory tariffs on US goods in a bid to revive stalled trade negotiations, Reuters reported, citing source familiar with the matter. However, duties on US autos, steel, and aluminum will remain in place for now, the source added, citing the sensitivity of the discussions. Donald Trump Announces 35% Tariffs on Goods Imported From Canada.

Canada To Remove Retaliatory Tariffs on US

