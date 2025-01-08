A chilling connection has emerged between the recent Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas and AI technology. Investigations reveal that Matthew Livelsberger, the individual responsible for the blast on New Year's Day, used ChatGPT to assist in planning the attack. The explosion, which resulted in the death of the driver and injuries to seven others, occurred near the hotel’s glass entrance, triggering panic but leaving the building structurally intact. The fire, triggered by the blast, was quickly extinguished, but the incident has raised significant security concerns. Tesla Cybertruck Blast: Tesla Truck Explodes Outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas in Suspected Terror Attack, Elon Musk Reacts as Vehicle 'Contained' Explosion (See Pics and Videos).

