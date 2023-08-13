In a shocking incident that took place in Pakistan, a Chinese convoy of engineers was allegedly attacked near the Gwadar police station in Pakistan today, August 13. The convoy of three SUVs and a van, all bulletproof, was reportedly carrying 23 Chinese personnel. As per China's Global Times, an IED exploded during the attack, and the van was shot at, thereby creating cracks in the glass. China Crippled with Economic Woes May Become More Aggressive: Experts.

Chinese Engineers Attacked in Pakistan

Chinese Convoy of Engineers Attacked

Explosions and Gunfire at Port City of Gwadar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)