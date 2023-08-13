In a shocking incident that took place in Pakistan, a Chinese convoy of engineers was allegedly attacked near the Gwadar police station in Pakistan today, August 13. The convoy of three SUVs and a van, all bulletproof, was reportedly carrying 23 Chinese personnel. As per China's Global Times, an IED exploded during the attack, and the van was shot at, thereby creating cracks in the glass. China Crippled with Economic Woes May Become More Aggressive: Experts.

A Chinese convoy of engineers was attacked near the Gwadar police station in Pakistan today. The convoy of three SUVs and a van, all bulletproof, carried 23 Chinese personnel. An IED exploded during the attack and the van was shot at, creating cracks in the glass: China's Global… — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2023

A Chinese convoy of engineers was attacked near the Gwadar police station in Pakistan, the Global Times has learned. The convoy of three SUVs and a van, all bulletproof, carried 23 Chinese personnel. An IED exploded during the attack and the van was shot at, creating cracks in… pic.twitter.com/LQ4zhuOGnh — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 13, 2023

🔴Chinese 🇨🇳Under attack in #Balochistan 👉Explosions and gunfire at port city of Gwadar, all roads remain closed for traffic. 👉 attack on a convoy of Chinese engineers that has continued for nearly 2 hours now. Vid: TBPE pic.twitter.com/2CzT5yBAso — Levina🇮🇳 (@LevinaNeythiri) August 13, 2023

