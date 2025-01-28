China's DeepSeek AI a 'Wake Up Call' for US, Says President Donald Trump After Nvidia Loses Nearly USD 600 Million in Market Value (Watch Video)

On Monday, January 27, US President Donald Trump said that the low-cost Chinese AI model "DeepSeek" was a "wake up call" for US firms after its emergence caused a rout in tech shares. Addressing the Republican congressional retreat in Miami, Donald Trump said, "Hopefully, the release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win." The US President further said that the shock could also be "positive" for Silicon Valley by forcing it to innovate more cheaply. "So instead of spending billions and billions, you'll spend less, and you'll come up with hopefully the same solution," he added. Notably, Donald Trump's comments came after US chip maker Nvidia, whose semiconductors power the Artificial intelligence (AI industry), suffered a massacre in tech stocks on Monday after it lost nearly USD 600 billion of its market value. DeepSeek, Chinese AI Model, Restricts Registrations to China-Based Mobile Phone Numbers After It Tops Free App Download Charts in US.

China's DeepSeek AI a 'Wake Up Call' for US, Says Donald Trump

JUST IN - President Trump says China's DeepSeek AI a 'wake up call' for US pic.twitter.com/fJ6geBYLOP — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 27, 2025

