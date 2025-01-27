DeepSeek, the Chinese Artificial intelligence model that topped download charts in the US and other regions, beating ChatGPT, has announced a change in its registration policy. Starting today, new user registrations will only be accepted from mainland China mobile phone numbers. This shift follows a service outage earlier today, which was caused by a surge in app usage. DeepSeek, Chinese AI Model, Beats ChatGPT; Tops Apple's Free App Download Rankings in US.

DeepSeek Restricts Registrations to China-Based Mobile Numbers

JUST IN - CHINESE AI DEEPSEEK RESTRICTS REGISTRATION TO CHINA MOBILE PHONE NUMBERS — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 27, 2025

