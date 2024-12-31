A Ryanair flight from Riga to Vienna was diverted to Brno in the Czech Republic on December 30 due to a GPS malfunction and low visibility caused by dense fog. The incident occurred as the aircraft was approaching Vienna, with passengers initially informed that the GPS disruption had been caused by a "minor tech issue" over Poland. Reports suggest that the disruption may have been linked to GPS jamming, potentially related to the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The captain informed passengers that the signal interference affected the flight's navigation systems. Ryanair confirmed that the plane, an Airbus A320, safely landed in Brno, and passengers were later transported to Vienna by bus. Ryanair 737 MAX Plane Tyre Explodes Upon Landing at Italy’s Milan Bergamo Airport, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Ryanair Flight from Riga to Vienna Lands in Brno After GPS Malfunction

