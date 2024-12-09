Daniel Penny, a 26-year-old former marine, was acquitted in Jordan Neely’s death case on Monday, December 9. A New York City jury dismissed the second-degree manslaughter charge against Penny after jurors said they could not come to a unanimous decision. Penny, an architecture student, applied a chokehold on a homeless man with mental health issues for six minutes on an uptown F train in the New York subway last year. The incident, captured by fellow passengers, ignited a nationwide debate on public safety, heroism, and vigilantism. Witnesses reported that Neely had walked through the subway car that afternoon, yelling at passengers and causing fear among them. US: NYPD Officers Decline CPR for Homeless Black Man After Ex-Marine Put Him on Chokehold in Subway Amid Violent Outburst in Subway, Video Surfaces.

Daniel Penny Acquitted in Jordan Neely Death Case

Daniel Penny acquitted in lightning-rod death of Jordan Neely https://t.co/MfksIf6odL pic.twitter.com/KmEYesZPuz — New York Post (@nypost) December 9, 2024

